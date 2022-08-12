Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:ISDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,165,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,224,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter.

