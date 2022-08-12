Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.91 and last traded at $87.73. Approximately 267,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

