Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,135,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,950,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.54. 309,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,667. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

