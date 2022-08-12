Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 1,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.