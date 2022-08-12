Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ziff Davis (ZD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD):

8/11/2022 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Ziff Davis had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

ZD traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.56. 13,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $5,091,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $9,847,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

