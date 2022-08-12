Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,861. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

