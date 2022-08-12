Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

IONS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.