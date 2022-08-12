IoT Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $963,147.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $963,147.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001474 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

