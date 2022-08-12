ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

IS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get ironSource alerts:

Institutional Trading of ironSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Stock Performance

IS stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.