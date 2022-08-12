Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 277 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises 0.9% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.12. 81 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

