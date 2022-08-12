Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.95. 953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,447. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.90.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

