Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $38.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

