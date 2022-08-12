Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,270,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

About Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

