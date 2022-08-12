Ironwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a market capitalization of $398.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

