Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

BBIO stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 32,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,597. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

