Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $12,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 496,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,666,252. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

