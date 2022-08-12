Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $240.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

