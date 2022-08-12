iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 543,700 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.