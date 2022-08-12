iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,875,000 after acquiring an additional 735,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 462,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 341,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,767 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

