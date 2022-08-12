iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

