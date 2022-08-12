iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,686 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 446,489 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,878,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,289,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 42,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

