iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 989.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 255,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 496,036 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,205. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

