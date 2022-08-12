iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.54 and last traded at C$14.44. Approximately 1,901,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,314,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.77.

