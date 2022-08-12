Island Coin (ISLE) Market Cap Hits $36,111.79

Island Coin (ISLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Island Coin has a market cap of $36,111.79 and $122.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Island Coin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,813,172,539,079 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Buying and Selling Island Coin
