IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Announces Earnings Results

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11), RTT News reports.

IsoPlexis Stock Up 2.4 %

IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 171,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IsoPlexis by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IsoPlexis Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

