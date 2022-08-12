Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

NYSE ISR opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

