Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
NYSE ISR opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Isoray Company Profile
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.