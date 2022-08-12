Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the bank on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,390,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

