ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 221.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 4,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Get ITV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.