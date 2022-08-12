Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jabil were worth $97,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

