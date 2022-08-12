JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
JAKK stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $206.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.35. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
