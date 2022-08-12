Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

