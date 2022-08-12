Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the July 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

