Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %

JAPSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,537. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

