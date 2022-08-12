Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in July

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.5 %
JAPSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,537. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.
About Japan Airlines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Airlines (JAPSY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.