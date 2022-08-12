Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. 776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Japan Post Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.
Japan Post Company Profile
Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.
