JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 286.6% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,152.0 days.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $15.98. 1,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.96) to €16.90 ($17.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.