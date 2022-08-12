Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Telstra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Telstra’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.