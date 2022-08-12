JMP Securities Lowers eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $5.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 4,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,296. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
