JMP Securities Lowers eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $5.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 4,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,296. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Worland acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,519.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen T. Worland purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,519.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $108,350 and sold 243,409 shares worth $246,866. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

