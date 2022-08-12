JOE Achieves Market Cap of $118.23 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $118.23 million and $2.99 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038941 BTC.
JOE Coin Profile
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 308,882,875 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JOE Coin Trading
