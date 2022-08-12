John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,936. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

