John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Steven R. Pruchansky Sells 2,374 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $19.10 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 365,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 150,601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

