John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Steven R. Pruchansky Sells 2,374 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $19.10 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $22.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
