John M. Sparby Sells 4,365 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

