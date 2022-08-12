Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $63.00 at Oppenheimer

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,695,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

