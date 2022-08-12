Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 18,693 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 147,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.