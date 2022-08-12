JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SDF. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Stock Up 3.3 %

ETR SDF opened at €21.02 ($21.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.23 and its 200 day moving average is €24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €10.92 ($11.14) and a 12 month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76.

Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

