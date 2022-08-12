JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 80

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.41).
Just Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.23. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.40 ($1.20). The stock has a market cap of £789.41 million and a PE ratio of -22.29.
Just Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Just Group
In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,987.43).
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Further Reading
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.