JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 57.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

