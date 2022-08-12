JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $311.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $311.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $310.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.83. The company has a market cap of $319.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

