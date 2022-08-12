K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Increased to C$12.80 by Analysts at Eight Capital

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.01.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$8.43. 97,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.52.
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
