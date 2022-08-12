Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Sell

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kahoot! ASA from 40.00 to 37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

Shares of KHOTF opened at $2.83 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

