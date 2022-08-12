Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,376 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Karooooo Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $594.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

