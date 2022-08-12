Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,376 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Karooooo Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $594.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Karooooo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Karooooo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Karooooo by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
